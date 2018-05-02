Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 21st, 2019

BookChor’s ‘Lock the Box’ from 23rd August to 1st September

A unique literary event that allows you to buy all the books you can carry in a box

Nagpur: Bookchor, an online bookstore for pre owned books, presents its flagship event ‘Lock the Box’ from 23rd of August to the 1st of September at Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh in Jhasi Rani Square, Burdi from 9 A.M. to 10 P.M. Unlike book by Kg purchases or discounts on specific titles, Lock the Box offers a one-time payment for all the books you can carry in a box. This unique 10-day literary event will have over one million preowned books available at one’s disposal.

The event offers boxes of 3 different sizes based on storage capacity, although it is up to you how many books you can fit in the box of your choice. The three offered box sizes include the ‘Odysseus’ box which can fit minimum 8-10 books priced at Rs.999, the ‘Perseus’ box which can fit a minimum of 15-17 books priced at Rs.1499, and last but not the least the ‘Hercules’ box which can accommodate 28-30 books prices at Rs.2499.

The event will also comprise literary games and activities to indulge in, reading spaces, quiz competitions, poetry reading, food stalls for your gastronomic cravings, outlets to sell your existing books, drawing and story writing competitions for kids, as well as workshops for budding authors and artists. The event also provides an opportunity to meet your favourite authors and bloggers at the venue.

Till date ‘Lock the Box’ has made its way across 16 cities and plans to cover many more in 2019, generating a footfall of over 40000 readers on average over a weekend.

When: Friday, 23rd August 2019 – Sunday, 1st September 2019
Where: Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh
Jhasi Rani Square, Burdi
Nagpur 440010
Time: 09:00 AM to 10:00PM

