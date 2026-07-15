Nagpur MIHAN Town Rotary Club Installs 2026–27 Leadership

Nagpur: The Nagpur MIHAN Town Rotary Club (RID 3030) held its Installation Ceremony at Median Inn, London Street, Nagpur, formally inducting its new office bearers and Board of Directors for the Rotary year 2026–27.
The ceremony saw Rtn. Abhay Harane take charge as the Club President, while Rtn. Dr. Mamata Lanjewar was installed as the Honorary Club Secretary and administered the installation of the new Board of Directors. The event was attended by Rotarians, club members, and distinguished guests.
The programme was graced by District Governor Rtn. Dr. Rajesh Patil (RID 3030) as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he congratulated the newly elected team and reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to humanitarian service, leadership, and community development. Assistant Governor Rtn. Pritesh Chandak, the Guest of Honour, encouraged members to continue making a meaningful difference through impactful service initiatives.
Outgoing President Rtn. Anup Yawalkar (IPP) expressed gratitude to club members for their support during his tenure and extended his best wishes to the incoming leadership.
In his inaugural address, President Rtn. Abhay Harane outlined his vision for the year, highlighting priorities such as expanding service projects, strengthening membership, engaging young leaders, and building stronger partnerships within the community.
Board of Directors – Rotary Year 2026–27
Immediate Past President (IPP): Rtn. Anup Yawalkar
President: Rtn. Abhay Harane
Honorary Club Secretary: Rtn. Dr. Mamata Lanjewar
Vice President: Rtn. Dr. Mangesh Gorantiwar
Treasurer: Rtn. CA Suhas Charde
Director – Service Projects: Rtn. Dr. Harshali Kubde
Director – Administration: Rtn. Nitish Takalkar
Learning Facilitator: Rtn. Abhay Santoshwar
Director – Rotary Foundation: Rtn. Vasudha Paul
Director – Membership: Rtn. Hrushikesh Kale
Director – Public Image: Rtn. Amarpreet Khandelwal
Director – Young Leaders: Rtn. Poonam Harane
Director – Sports & Fellowship: Rtn. Yogesh Khandelwal
Director – CSR: Rtn. Shashin Agrawal
Director – Medical: Rtn. Dr. Saurabh Sah
Ann Chair: Rtn. Mithila Bhilwadikar
Sergeant-at-Arms: Rtn. Rushikesh Bhilwadikar
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rtn. Dr. Mamata Lanjewar, followed by fellowship and dinner. The event reaffirmed Rotary’s enduring motto, “Service Above Self,” and the club’s commitment to serving society through impactful community initiatives.
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