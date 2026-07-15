Man Arrested for Rape on Marriage Promise, Forced Abortion Case

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Nagpur: A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Lakadganj Police in Nagpur for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the false promise of marriage and later forcing her to undergo an abortion against her will. The accused has been booked under charges of rape, forced abortion, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the 34-year-old complainant and the accused, Sangharsh Subhash Kumar Jaiswal, were employed at the same private company. They became acquainted in 2022, and their friendship reportedly developed into a romantic relationship.

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The woman alleged that the accused repeatedly established physical relations with her after promising to marry her. According to her complaint, in 2024, when she was around two-and-a-half months pregnant, the accused allegedly compelled her to undergo an abortion against her wishes.

The complainant further stated that when she later insisted that the accused fulfill his promise of marriage, he allegedly refused. Feeling deceived and mentally harassed, she approached Lakadganj Police Station and lodged a complaint.

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Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections pertaining to rape, causing miscarriage without consent, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has since been arrested.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

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