Bakri Eid, Shiv Rajyabhishek weekend: Nagpur’s Top Cop warns of ruthless action on troublemakers

Nagpur: In a stern message ahead of the Bakri Eid and Shiv Rajyabhishek weekend, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal has put potential troublemakers on notice. The Top Cop has announced that stringent legal action will be taken against known offenders, with provisions under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and externment laws already being invoked to neutralize anti-social elements.

Chairing a high-level peace committee meeting at the police headquarters, CP Singal engaged with community leaders, religious heads, peace committee members, and citizens from across the city. The agenda was clear — ensure that peace and communal harmony are maintained at all costs during the high-sensitivity festive weekend.

“Let’s stop glorifying past conflicts. Nagpur is a city of peace, and we will protect that peace with an iron hand,” declared Singal. “We must move beyond old riots and communal discord. Our focus is unity, stability, and a future built on shared respect.”

CP Singal revealed that the police force has already begun tracking habitual offenders and has issued strong warnings to those under surveillance. Many are facing action under MPDA and MCOCA, while several repeat offenders are being considered for externment — effectively removing them from the city to preempt any attempt at disrupting order.

Simultaneously, a crackdown has been launched on illegal liquor distribution and the growing menace of prescription drug misuse in sensitive pockets of Nagpur. “We are actively targeting all sources of potential unrest,” Singal stated. “This includes substance abuse hotspots and black-market liquor networks.”

Citizens empowered, social media on radar

Calling citizens the “eyes and ears of the police,” the Commissioner assured that all tip-offs would remain strictly confidential. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities without fear. “Tip-offs are the backbone of our intelligence network,” he emphasized, citing the success of Operation Thunder — a major crackdown enabled by citizen alerts.

In addition, Singal issued a clear warning to content creators and social media users: inflammatory posts, provocative reels, or hate-filled messaging will be dealt with harshly. “The digital space is not a playground for hate. We will not tolerate communal provocation — online or offline,” he asserted.

Instead, he encouraged youth and influencers to use the platform to promote cultural harmony and showcase the rich heritage of the festivals.

Several key concerns were raised by community members during the meeting:

• Law and Order in Sensitive Zones: Residents from Central Nagpur, particularly Ganeshpeth — home to 8-10 active mosques — demanded heightened night patrolling and deployment of two constables at every major chowk.

• Sacrificial Meat Protocol: Concerns about the improper transport of meat during Bakri Eid were flagged. Community leaders emphasized that while buffalo meat is legal, mishandling can spark communal tension, especially when it leads to confusion or blood spillage in public places. Police were urged to ensure legal awareness and step-up monitoring.

• Solid Waste Management Failure: Citizens expressed frustration over the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) lackluster waste collection, particularly in sacrifice zones. They demanded immediate improvement in garbage pickup and better deployment of sanitation vehicles to maintain hygiene during the festival.

Final word from the CP

In closing, CP Singal reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining peace: “We will not let a handful of disruptive elements sabotage the spirit of celebration. Our message is clear — cooperate, celebrate, but do not cross the line. We are fully prepared to act decisively and without hesitation.”

Key takeaways:

• Known troublemakers are under watch; action under MPDA, MCOCA, and externment underway.

• Police closely monitoring social media; provocative content will trigger strict action.

• Citizens encouraged to report any suspicious behavior — all tips will remain confidential.

• Major operations like Operation Thunder were successful due to public cooperation.

• NMC urged to boost waste management services in sensitive areas.

• Youth advised to promote harmony through positive digital content during festivities.

