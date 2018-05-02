Man slits wife’s throat in Imamwada, arrested

Nagpur: A 25-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edge weapon near the Untkhana ground under Imamwada Police Station on Tuesday. The victim Nirmla (19) was subsequently rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she’s been operated under critical condition. Cops have booked accused husband Nikhil Pratap Damkhe (25), a resident of Ajni in this connection.

According to police sources, Nirmla, a resident of Untkhana works in a hospital while Nikhil works at a pan shop. The duo got married about two-years ago at a religious place. Since then, they have been living in a rented house in the Manewada area. However, for the last few months, Nikhil was not doing work. Due to which the couple was facing acute financial crises. Irked over which Nirmla went to live at her mother’s house in Untkhana.

Furious over her departure, Nikhil reportedly stormed inside her house in Untkhana. The duo reportedly picked up quarrel and started hurling abuses at each other. During the same, Nikhil attacked Nirmla using a knife and slit her throat. However, timely action from the locals saved Nirmla who rushed her to GMCH.

In the meantime, Imamwada Police have registered an offence under Sections 307, 504, 506 (B) of the IPC against the accused Nikhil and placed him under arrest. Further investigation is underway.