Middle aged man rapes 28-year-old in Hudkeshwar on marriage promise, forces her for abortion

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police have booked a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage between January 2020 and May 2021. The accused identified as Kedarnath Pathak not only hid his marriage from the victim, but also forced her for abortion when she was pregnant, she informed Hudkeshwar cops.

In her complaint, the 28-year-old victim said that Pathak had promised her to marry her and had sexually exploited her between January 2020 and May 2021. As Pathak had promised to tie the nuptial knot with the victim she gave her consent. During the same, she had also become pregnant. Pathak then gave her some pills to abort the pregnancy and continued to sexually exploit her. However, in September this year, the victim got to know that Pathak was already married. When he confronted him, Pathak started avoiding her calls and texts.

Irked over which, she approached Hudkeshwar Police and filed a complaint. Cops have registered an offence under Sections 376, 313, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC against Pathak and probing further.