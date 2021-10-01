More Covid cases among fully vaccinated in Maha

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says more Covid-19 cases among those who are fully vaccinated. Here’s why:

“We conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people who have taken first dose are found infected with Covid-19.

“But around 0.25% people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine.

“On consulting experts, we were informed that those who’ve taken both the doses aren’t following Covid protocol and exposing themselves to the virus.

“Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions and follow protocol.”

