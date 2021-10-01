Pune doctor duped of Rs 41 lakh on pretext of MBBS admission to her daughter in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 44-year-old lady doctor from Pune was reportedly duped to the tune of Rs 41 lakh by some miscreants by promising her daughter a MBBS seat at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) between September 2019 and December 2020, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Shilpa Suresh Dhekle (44), a resident of Flat No. 2 Gulvihar Colony, Nashik Road, Pune, Ajni cops have booked accused identified as Sachin Kashyap, Shrikant and Chandrashekar Aatram under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, ASI Nagre informed that the accused had taken money on the pretext of helping Dr Dhekle’s daughter secure a first-year MBBS seat at GMCH.

“Dr Dhekle came in contact with the accused via a phone call back in September 2019. The accused had promised a first-year MBBS seat at GMCH for her daughter in exchange of Rs 41 lakh. Dr Dhekle transferred Rs 1 lakh via bank while the remaining Rs 40 lakh were paid in cash. However, the accused never provided the MBBS seat as promised and stopped entertaining Dr Dhekle. Sensing something amiss, the lady doctor came to Nagpur and got to know about the fraud,” ASI Nagre said.