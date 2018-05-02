Nagpur’s two teenagers drown in Ramtek’s Ambala lake as picnic turns into tragedy

Nagpur: Two teenage students from Nagpur drowned in Ramtek’s Ambala lake as the picnic took a tragic turn on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nisarg Prabhakar Wagh (18), resident of Seminary Hills and Kunal Ashok Neware (18), resident of Ravi Nagar, Nagpur.

According to reports, Nisarg, Kunal along with friends Abhinav Jichkar, Pranay Wasnik, Tanmay Kumbhare and Laxmimant Bambalwar planned a picnic as the government has eased Covid curbs. The students of Standard XII, the youths booked a four-wheeler through a mobile app and they went to Ramtek early Wednesday morning. As entry to Ram temple and nearby picnic spots is prohibited by the police, the youths parked their vehicle nearby and reached the Ambala lake through jungle.

After reaching Ambala, Nisarg, Kunal, Abhinav and Laxmikant venturned into the deep water of the lake around 8.30 am. After swimming for some time, suddenly the four started drowning. Laxmikant somehow caught Abhinav and pulled him out of the lake. However, unfortunately, Nisarg and Kunal drowned.

On being informed, staff of Ramtek police led by Police Inspector Pramod Makeshwar rushed to the spot and called State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF). The SDRF personnel fished out the body of Nisarg but could not trace Kunal’s body. The search operation was stopped in the night hours to be resumed on Thursday.

A case of accidental death was registered by Ramtek police.