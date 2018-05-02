Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 8th, 2020

    MIDC cops nab two burglars

    Nagpur: MIDC police have rounded up two burglars, both teenagers, and seized a stolen laptop and motorcycle from their possession.

    The two accused have been identified as Akash Hariram Patankar (18) and Meghraj alias Don Bhaskar Bhovte (20), both residents of Amar Nagar, Ward No. 1, Hingna Road, MIDC. The arrests have been made on the basis of the complaint lodged by Prakash Vinayak Gawande (62), resident of Sai Ashram, Plot No. U-87. Gawande works as Warden of Ashram Shala at Nildoh.

    According to the complaint, both the accused with the help of their accomplice named Vasu Shyam Brahmankar, resident of Amar Nagar, burgled an Aser Chromebook laptop worth Rs 40,000 from Study Hall of Ashram Shala between 10.30 am of June 3 and 6 am of June 4. During investigation, MIDC police detained the accused Akash and Meghraj and subjected them to intense interrogation.

    Both the accused confessed stealing of the laptop as well as a Hero Honda CD Delux motorcycle (MH-40/U6314) worth Rs 20,000. The stolen bike was abandoned in Kalmeshwar area due to drying up of fuel. Cops searched the bike and seized it along with the stolen laptop.

    Both the accused Akash Hariram Patankar (18) and Meghraj Bhovte were booked under Sections 380, 457, 34 of the IPC and put benhind the bars. Cops are searchong for the third accused Vasu Brahmankar.

    The arrests have been made by API Hattigote, constable Shyamnarayan Thakur, NPCs Ritesh Tumdam, Yogesh Bahadure, sepoy Sachin Balbudhe under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, DCP Zone 1 Vivek Masal, ACP Sidharth Shinde and Senior PI Hemant Kharabe.

