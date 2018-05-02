MIDC cops file chargsheet in kidnapping, murder of 14-yr old boy in record 22 days

Nagpur: In a major achievement, MIDC police filed chargesheet in the macabre kidnapping and murder of a 14-year old boy, in record 22 days.

The accused Suraj Sahu had on June 10 abducted and murdered Raj Pandey from Indiramata Nagar in an act of revenge. The accused was enraged after the Pandey family had sent his childhood friend-turned-lover to Varanasi, where she was married to another man. Raging to settle scores with the Pandey family, the accused had lured Raj and taken him to a forest near Salai Godhani on a bike. Later, the accused stoned the 14-year old kid to death before slitting veins of Raj’s right hand.

The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had ordered the MIDC police to file chargesheet as soon as possible. DCP Noorul Hasan supervised the investigation and chargesheet. Following the orders from top cop, MIDC Senior PI Dinesh Labde filed the chargesheet on the 22nd day of the kidnapping and murder of Raj Pandey. The chargesheet was accepted by the court on Wednesday, July 6.

According to chargesheet, the kid was in the custody of the accused Suraj Sahu. It also mentions the accused himself took the police to the spot where he had committed the crime and dumped the body. Another strong evidence the cops collected and submitted along with the chargesheet was the mobile phone conversation between the accused and the victim’s family. All the audio clips of the conversations in which the accused had admitted that he had abducted Raj, were submitted in court.

The police have managed to recover the surgical blade the accused used to slit veins of victim’s right hand. Cops have recorded the statement of the medical store owner from where the accused had purchased the surgical blade. The store owner has also identified the accused.