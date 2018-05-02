Maharashtra: Schools in Covid-free zones can resume offline classes from next week

The government of Maharashtra has decided to reopen the schools in the state in areas that are currently free of Covid-19 cases. The schools will reopen for offline classes in these Covid-free zones from next week, as per the government.

Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said that the schools in Maharashtra will open in Covid-free zones from July 12 for physical classes. The schools will only reopen for students of higher classes i.e. Classes 8 to 12.

The schools in Maharashtra were shut down in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the country. Being one of the worst-hit states in India, the schools didn’t reopen for offline classes throughout 2020 and the first 6 months of 2021.

Further to the announcement of the reopening of schools in Maharashtra, the school education minister also stated that all teachers and staff members need to be vaccinated before the resumption of physical classes to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Gaikwad said, “Prior to the commencement of school, corona vaccination of all teachers and non-teaching staff in the respective schools should be done as a matter of priority.”

She further added, “It is mandatory for all to strictly abide by the Corona prevention rules laid down by the state government before starting school. Considering the possibility of a possible third wave, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.”

Since schools have been closed for the past 1.5 years, all academic activities and classes are being conducted online. Online classes have not been accessible by all students due to financial issues and so, many are looking forward to the resumption of physical classes.