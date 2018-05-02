MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour

Nagpur: The rumour of alleged kidnapping of two minors hailing from neighbouring state ended on Thursday evening after MIDC police detained the two juvenile boys involved in mobile thefts from Toli Basti in Ramteke Nagar in Ajni.

The news of Crime Branch of neighbouring state reaching the city to nab a group of hooligans allegedly involved in kidnapping of two minors from Toli Basti under Ajni police jurisdiction were taking rounds since Wednesday night. However, neither Ajni police nor DCP Crime confirmed this news.

When Nagpur Today investigated the matter, it came to fore that the sleuths of Chandrapur and Wardha police had came to city in connection with their respective cases. While Chandrapur police went to some other part of the city, Wardha police did visit Toli Basti in search of a woman thief.

Though Ajni police denied the allegation of kidnapping, the cops said that may be the Wardha police could have narrated some stories to gain entry in the Toli Basti to avoid any unwanted scene owing to the illegal activities that locality is famous for.

Following which Nagpur Today visited the house in Toli Basti and discovered that the sleuths of MIDC police actually have arrested the two juvenile boys who along with two other guys had rented a room of local family.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the owner of the house said, “Group of four boys had rented a room in our house on June 23. They informed us that they are working with a private garment showroom. They would leave daily around 3 pm and come late in the night. On Tuesday night, cops came to our house looking for the two boys. They had a minor boy, who identified himself as their younger brother. However, the duo had left for work. Hence cops returned and came back on Wednesday afternoon and detained the duo. They told us that they were robbers. It came as a shock to us that we offered shelter to such criminals.”

On being contacted, MIDC PI Bharat Kshirsagar informed that, “The juvenile boys are natives of Bihar. They basically would target people in MIDC area and rob them of mobile phone. We scanned the CCTV for leads, where we found the accused duo engaged in theft activities. Following which we received secret information about their location in Toli Basti in Ajni. Acting swiftly we laid a trap and detained the accused duo and also recovered five mobile phones from their possession.”