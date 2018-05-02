Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station

Nagpur: Initiating a tough action to streamline traffic opposite Railway Station, the Traffic Branch Sitabuldi on Wednesday removed illegal haath thelas (handcarts), eateries, stalls, fruit vendors, hawkers on the stretch of road between Jai Stambha and Ganesh Tekdi Mandir. The cops also lifted around 25 two-wheelers parked on the road haphazardly thus blocking the smooth flow of traffic.

Following the action, the road was cleared of all encroachments. Cops warned of such tough action in coming days also.

The action was taken under the directives of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, DCP Traffic Chinmay Pandit by Senior PI Jayesh Bhandarkar, API Sontakke, PSI Vinod Wagh, ASI Tayde, Santosh Pande, Bagde, Rajmohan Singh, Khan and other personnel.