Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station

Nagpur: Initiating a tough action to streamline traffic opposite Railway Station, the Traffic Branch Sitabuldi on Wednesday removed illegal haath thelas (handcarts), eateries, stalls, fruit vendors, hawkers on the stretch of road between Jai Stambha and Ganesh Tekdi Mandir. The cops also lifted around 25 two-wheelers parked on the road haphazardly thus blocking the smooth flow of traffic.

Following the action, the road was cleared of all encroachments. Cops warned of such tough action in coming days also.

The action was taken under the directives of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, DCP Traffic Chinmay Pandit by Senior PI Jayesh Bhandarkar, API Sontakke, PSI Vinod Wagh, ASI Tayde, Santosh Pande, Bagde, Rajmohan Singh, Khan and other personnel.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
मुख्यमंत्री रोजगार निर्मिती कार्यक्रमाच्या जनजागृतीसाठी प्रत्येक जिल्ह्यात मेळावे – उद्योगमंत्री
मुख्यमंत्री रोजगार निर्मिती कार्यक्रमाच्या जनजागृतीसाठी प्रत्येक जिल्ह्यात मेळावे – उद्योगमंत्री
“कृषी परिवर्तन” : राज्यांनी 7 ऑगस्ट पर्यंत सूचना द्याव्यात – मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस
“कृषी परिवर्तन” : राज्यांनी 7 ऑगस्ट पर्यंत सूचना द्याव्यात – मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस
Hindi News
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
Trending News
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
महापौरांनी केला आदित्य तिडकेचा सत्कार
महापौरांनी केला आदित्य तिडकेचा सत्कार
Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station
Illegal eateries, vendors, hawkers removed in front of Rly Station
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
MIDC cops detain two juveniles for mobile thefts, end kidnapping rumour
Citizens learn composting techniques at CSIR-NEERI
Citizens learn composting techniques at CSIR-NEERI
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
किडनैपिंग की खबर निकली अफवाह: टोली बस्ती से एमआईडीसी पुलिस ने दो नाबालिक चोरो को धरदबोचा
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar
VTA felicitates DCP Rahul Maknikar
…आणि जंगली कबुतराला मिळाले जीवदान..
…आणि जंगली कबुतराला मिळाले जीवदान..
Concluding function of NVCC’s Amrut Mahotsav celebration on July 20
Concluding function of NVCC’s Amrut Mahotsav celebration on July 20
Seamless, integrated transit in Nagpur — path from possibility to reality
Seamless, integrated transit in Nagpur — path from possibility to reality
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145