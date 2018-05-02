Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Citizens learn composting techniques at CSIR-NEERI

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and Swacch Association organised a composting workshop on July 15, 2019 in the NEERI Auditorium to make citizens aware about various composting techniques to handle and manage the waste at its source. Besides gaining greater knowledge of composting and its benefits, the citizens also got a chance to explore a multitude of home-gardening solutions.

This is a beginning of citizen awareness campaign to promote composting across the city and advocate for decentralisation of waste management.

This was a hands-on experience for the citizens how to turn waste into compost. The demonstrations were given by Dr. Saroj Desai and Mrs. Anasuya Kale Chhabrani how garbage can be composted to produce rich top soil for our plants. The citizens were apprised that producing compost reduces waste to landfill, greenhouse gases and chemical fertilisers, saving money and the environment. The citizens also interacted with CSIR-NEERI scientists on composting.

While addressing the citizens, Dr (Mrs) Atya Kapley said that composting is one of the simplest ways of contributing positively to waste management, and one can easily do at home.

Dr. Hemant Bherwani stated that the key to a clean, garbage free city lies in citizens doing their civic duty of source segregation and composting. This workshop was coordinated by Gauri Pandit and Yamini Makarwar. Khadija Sadikot proposed the vote of thanks.

