Youth attacked by two over old rivalry in Lakadganj

Nagpur: A 21-YEAR-OLD youth was attacked by two persons over an old rivalry in Lakadganj police station area. The accused have been identified as Nilesh Vilasrao Sonwane (23), a resident of Ajamshaha Square and Sameer Khan (22), a resident of Hiwari Nagar Square.

According to police, Pawan Vijay Panjwani (21), a resident of Mahal, was attacked by the accused when he was passing through the Darodkar Square on a motorcycle on Monday night.

A case under Sections 324, 323, 504 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registrered by Lakadganj Police Station. Further investigation is on.