Midas Hospital, Nagpur Launches State-of-the-Art Trauma Department

Nagpur, [08/08/2025] For professional everywhere the health care environment is always shifting demanding and cognitively taxing. Enabling the most recent technological advancement for everyone in need of healthcare at reasonable cost is crucial. It is encouraging to see that even the most isolated communities can now easily access the advanced healthcare infrastructure which had previously unattainable

At Midas we will provide the patients with plenty of space in addition to cutting edge medical equipment and advanced amenities at reasonable price for all our patients

After more than 40 years of upholding the tradition of excellence in gastroenterology we are now introducing several super specialities such as Cardiology, Nephrology, Urology, Orthopaedics etc.as well as the GI center of excellence for patients in central India the patient can rest easy knowing that Midas is reliable name for all of their Medial needs conveniently provided under one roof.

Midas Hospital, Nagpur is proud to announce the Grand Inauguration of its Emergency & Trauma Care Unit, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing advanced, round-the-clock trauma and emergency services. This landmark initiative was inaugurated by Mr.Annirudh Puri, PI, Nagpur Traffic Police in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, hospital leadership, and medical professionals.

Key Features of the Trauma Department:

– 24/7 Emergency Services: Round-the-clock emergency services staffed by experienced trauma specialists and nurses.

– 24/7 Emergency Helpline number 9226471834 for quick response.

– 24/7 Ambulance Fleet

– Advanced Life Support: Equipped with advanced life support systems, including ventilators, cardiac monitors, and defibrillators.

– Trauma Team: A dedicated team of trauma specialists, including Consultant emergency medicine , Orthopaedic, Trauma Surgeons Neurologist, General Surgeon,Neuro Surgeon, Spine Surgeon, Plastic Surgeon, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Vascular surgeon, Interventional radiologist Anaesthesiologists, and Intensivists, working together to provide seamless care.

– State-of-the-Art Facilities: Modern facilities designed to provide a safe and comfortable environment for patients and their families.

Quote from the Hospital Management:

“We are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients, and the launch of our Trauma Department is a significant step towards achieving this goal, Director and Senior Gastroenterologist of Midas Hospital Dr Shrikant Mukewar briefed the media on the launch of Trauma center.

Our team of experienced trauma specialists and state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that patients receive the best possible care in emergency situations.” Dr Saurabh Mukewar Director and Senior Gastroenterologist of Midas Hospital explained his vision for providing health care services in central India region

Midas Hospital is a leading multispecialty hospital in Nagpur, providing comprehensive healthcare services to patients. Our team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

