Everyone must see Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Wagh Nakh’ at Nagpur exhibition: it: Dr Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited an exhibition at Ajab Bangla, Civil Lines, Nagpur where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s famous ‘Wagh Nakh’ (tiger claws) have been put on display, and said everyone should see the weapon as it is a reminder of our history of bravery.

As part of the ‘Shivashastra Shauryagatha’ exhibition, various weapons used by the Marathas are being showcased. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh reminds us of our history of bravery. Everyone should see it,” Dr Bhagwat told reporters.

The weapon is part of the South Asian collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, said a release. It is believed to have been crafted in southern India in the 17 th century. Made of steel, it consists of a solid metal bar fitted with four curved, razor-sharp claws, with rings at both ends for concealment in the palm designed for the left hand. The red leather case of the weapon bears the inscription: ‘The Wagnuck of Sivajee, With Which He Killed the Moghul General. This relic was given to Mr James Grant Duff of Eden when he was Resident at Sattara by the Prime Minister of the Peishwa of the Maratha.’

As per historical accounts, Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha state, used a Wagh Nakh to kill Afzal Khan, a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty who commanded an invading army, in November 1659. The exhibition also displays 190 other Maratha weapons, including various types of spears, axes, swords, shields, daggers, the dandpatta (gauntlet-sword) and agnibaan (fire arrows).