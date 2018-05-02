Microwave cooking workshop at Chitnavis Centre on Sep 24, 25

Nagpur: Back to Roots has brought citizens an exclusive chance to learn microwave cooking experience with great simplicity by exploring the wonderful world of microwave cooking with authenticate trainer Mamta Dosi at Chitnavis Centre on September 24 and 25.

The two-day workshop comprises live demos, cooking of 20+ recipes to help you prepare low calorie, nutritious food in comparatively less time that too in the most convenient and economical manner.

Learning from Mamta Dosi is an entirely different experience with great degree of satisfaction. So far she has conducted workshops in 36 cities of 15 states in India & has trained over 5000 people.

Nagpur workshop on 24th and 25th September

Timings 12pm to 4 pm

Venue: Chitnavis Centre

For passes contact: 8421822554 (Anupama Kriplani), 9579888988 (Roma)