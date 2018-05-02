Confident about Adv. Wanjari’s victory – Praful Patel

Praful Patel attended meeting at Gondiya

Nagpur / Gondiya – Senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party, Member of Parliament Praful Patel attended Adv. Wanjari’s campaign meeting at Gondiya. He expressed confidence and surety that the graduates would definitely elect Adv. Wanjari.

Campaign meeting of Adv. Abhijeet Wanjari was organized at Vaibhav Lawn Gondiya. The meeting was attended by Speaker Nana Patole, MLA Sahasram Korote and many senior office bearers, activists and voters in large numbers.

Adv. Praful Patel. Expressed satisfaction that all the organizations and leaders of Vidarbha came together in support of Adv. Wanjari. He said that the victory of Wanjari is certain in view of the campaign he had launched.

Public support of the Shikshak Samanvay Samiti

Adv. Abhijeet Vanjari was felicitated by Maharashtra State Shikshak Samanvay Samiti, Apand Samaveshit Shikshan Yojna (Medium Level) IEDSS on behalf of Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee Chairman MLA Vikas Thackeray. Declared support to Wanjari.

Congress National Secretary Ashish Dua, Association President Vinod Nakade, Secretary Satish Vanjari, Dr. Babanrao Taywade, Girish Pandav, Vishal Muttemwar, Corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar, Prashant Dhavad, Kishore Gajbhiye, Dinesh Tarale, Vasudevrao Dhoke, Sunil Patil, Veena Belge, Vishweshwar Ahirkar, Ram Kavadkar, Shatrughan Chandel, Mama Raut, Sanjay Gabhane, Rajesh Rahate Sawale, Shriwant Shende and Bandu Kabde were present for campaign meetings.