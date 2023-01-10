MHT-CET 2023: Tentative exam schedule declared, check dates

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has declared the tentative exam schedule for Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions to courses under technical education, arts, agriculture, medical education and AYUSH education.

Common Entrance Test (CET) for the admissions to various technical education courses will be held from May 9 to May 20, 2023. CET Cell has declared the timetable of more than 20 CETs to be held in the State in the year 2023. The CETs for the admission to courses of engineering, agriculture, B.Pharm will be held in two parts. The CETs for PCM group (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) will be conducted from May 9 to May 13, while for PCB group (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), between May 14 and May 20, 2023.

The CET for the admissions to LLB (five years) will be held on April 1, while for LLB (three years) the scheduled dates are May 2 and May 3, 2023. Timetable of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is also out. NEET that is conducted for the admissions to medical science courses of Under Graduation will be held on May 7, 2023. This examination is conducted in one single day.

JEE (Main) for the admissions to state engineering colleges, National Institutes of Technology, deemed to be universities will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2023. The second session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 2023. If any problem takes place in any of the above dates, NTA has identified some dates which would be reserved.

For JEE Session 1 the reserve dates are February 1, 2, 3, 2023 while for Session 2, those are April 13, 15, 2023. ICAR AIEEA (UG) is conducted for the admissions to 15% seats in Bachelor degree programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than veterinary sciences) at Agricultural Universities (100% seats at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal; Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (RLBCAU) Jhansi and Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University (DR). The CUET (UG) – 2023 is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session will be held between May 21 and 31, 2023.

