Day-1 of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav sees Chess, Basketball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho matches

Nagpur: The Day One of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav being organised in Nagpur witnessed various sporting events including Chess, Basketball, Kho-Kho, and Kabaddi.

The duo of Pradeep Tiwari and Siddhant Gawai led a host of players with three points each at end of Round Three of 5th Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Nagpur District Open Chess Tournament on Monday. On top board, Tiwari got the better of Yashaswi Bhosale while Gawai beat Rudraksh Borkar on the second board. Other winners (top ten boards only), who kept their slates clean include — AGM Shiva Iyer, Dishank Bajaj, Himanshu Jethwani, Pramod Dhamgaye, Jay Sawalakhe, Vidhi Mishrikotkar, Shraddha Bajaj and Sai Sharma.

BASKETBALL: Youth Inter-Club Basketball championship of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 5 began at the courts of Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal and Players Basketball Gymkhana, Gadikhana simultaneously on Monday.

The tournament at HKM was inaugurated by MLA Mohan Mate in presence of KKM Convenor and former Mayor Sandip Joshi and Sudhir Dive. On the occasion Secretary of Maharashtra Basketball Association Shatrughna Gokhale, NDBA Secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, Working President Pranay Ghate, Vasant Shirpurkar, Sandip Selukar and others were present. Deaven Dasture conducted the proceedings.

In early round matches, (Boys) ABC bt ESKM-B 51-24; NASA bt PBG B 41-2; UBA bt PKM 43-34. (Girls) DKM bt Spartan 39-4.

Kabaddi: SAI Krida Mandal (SKM), Nagpur recorded a narrow one-point win (16-15) over Vidyarthi Yuwak Krida Mandal (VYKM) Durganagar in Vidarbha-level kabaddi meet at Divisional Sports Complexin Mankapur. Maratha Lancers and Sai Krida Mandal, Ramkek men also registered wins.

Kho-Kho:

Women –

Maratha Friends Amravati (07) vs Kranti Jyot Krida Mandal Chandrapur (06)

Maratha Friends Amravati won by 1 point

Men–

Vidarbha Yuvak Katol (15) vs. Uday Krida Mandal Chandurbazar (09)

Vidarbha Yuvak Katol won by 6 points

Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol (15) v. Kranti Jyot Chandrapur (09)

Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol won by 6 points

Nav Jaihind Yavatmal (13) vs. Yuva Krida Mandal Chandrapur (05)

Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal Yavatmal won by 8 points

Tulja Bhawani Krida Mandal Khallar (17) Vs. Shivaji Yuvak Mandal Armory (07)

Tulja Bhawani Krida Mandal won by 10 points

Rajapeth Sporting Amravati (22) Vs. Sangharsh Krida Mandal Washim (07)

Rajapeth Sporting Amravati won by 15 points

Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (15) Vs. Ananta Sports Club Akola (14)

Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal won by 1 point

Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (18) Vs. Chandanshesh Sports Club Savana, Buldhana (17)

Maharashtra Krida Mandal won by 1 point

Seshamurthy Sports Club Talvel (17) Vs. Nav Vidarbha Krida Mandal Paoni (12)

Seshamurthy Sports Club won by 5 points

Tuljai Krida Mandal Paratwada (25) Vs. Mata Jagadanga Krida Mandal Koradi (08)

Tuljai Krida Mandal Patrawada won by 17 points

Dronacharya Krida Mandal Bhadravati (17) Vs. Vivekananda Sports Club Deulgaon Ghule (15)

Dronacharya Bhadravati won by 2 points

