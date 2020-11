Mhalgi Nagar ESR shutdown on December 2

Nagpur: Following its commitment of providing clean & safe water to every household, OCW has started its yearly ESR Cleaning drive. Under this drive NMC-OCW has planned to clean Mhalgi Nagar ESR under Hanuman Nagar zone (Wednesday) .

Owing to the Mhalgi Nagar ESR cleaning/shutdown, water supply to following areas will remain affected on

Wednesday. NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be

possible & co-operate.

ESR cleaning of Mhalgi Nagar ESR is scheduled on 02-Dec-2020. Area affected : Mahalgi Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Shivaji Soc., Vinayak Nagar, Suryoday Nagar, Prerna Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Ashtvinayak Colony, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Sanmarg Nagar,New Nehru Nagar, Corporation Colony, Annapurna Nagar, Santh Keshr mata Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Dhangawli Nagar, Vitthal Nagar no 01, New Amar Nagar, Maa Bhagwati Nagar, Amar Nagar, Vitthal Nagar no 02, Sawrswti Nagar, Janki Nagar, Share Ram Nagar, Shivshkti Nagar, Bhole Baba Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Lovekush Nagar,Adhyapak Nagar, Mahakali Nagar, Gurukunj Nagar, Vidhyan Nagar, Laxman Nagar, MIG Colony (Mahada Colony) Shree Nagar, Bhagyshree Nagar, etc.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.