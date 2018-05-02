Lakadganj police arrest one for robbing electronic shop, goods worth Rs 25,500 recovered

Nagpur: Lakadganj police on Monday rounded up a 21-year-old youth for allegedly breaking into an electronic shop near Kabra Petrol Pump and decamping with goods. The incident occurred at Gayatri Sales in the intervening night of November 24 and 25.

According to police sources, Dinesh Bhagirath Jakotiya (49), a resident of 193 Kabra Petrol Pump, owner of the shop had informed cops that he had locked his shop on November 24 before leaving for home and when he returned next day he found the rear door of the shop broken and goods in the shop missing. Subsequently he rushed to Lakadganj police and filed a complaint.

Following the complaint, the cops launched probe into the matter and rounded up one Bunty alias Mauser Sunil Mishra (21), a resident of Garoba Maidan in this connection and also recovered goods worth Rs 25,500.

The action was planned under the supervision of DCP Zone 3, Lohit Matani, ACP, R S Pardeshi and PI Parag Pote

PSI Sunil Raut, PSI S G Shinde, Constables, Sanjay Bagandkar, Bhojraj Bante, Wasudev Yadav and Firoz Khan made the arrest.