    दो हफ्तों के लिए बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, 17 मई तक रहेगा जारी

    कोरोना वायरस के चलते देशभर में दो हफ्ते तक के लिए लॉकडाउन को बढ़ा दिया गया है. ये तीसरी बार है जब देश में लॉकडाउन बढ़ाया गया है. अब ये लॉकडाउन 17 मई तक जारी रहेगा. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कहा गया है कि इस दौरान सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान और पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा.

    More details awaited


    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    विज कर्मचारी अधिकारी अभियंता सेनेची मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस एक लाखाची मदत
    टाळेबंदीसंदर्भात 3 मे नंतर सतर्कता बाळगून मोकळीक देण्याचा प्रयत्न अतिशय सावधतेने पाऊले टाकणार – मुख्यमंत्री
    दो हफ्तों के लिए बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, 17 मई तक रहेगा जारी
    ऐडु फ़र्स्ट ,हिन्द मज़दूर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान से मनाया गया मज़दूर दिवस
    Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    MHA extends national lockdown for 2 more weeks
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
