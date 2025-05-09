G.M. Banatwala School: A Quality-Oriented Institution by Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Advertisement



Nagpur – The G.M. Banatwala English Medium School, operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the Teka area, consistently produces students who feature in merit lists of the Class 10 board exams. Due to their consistent success, student and parent interest in this school in North Nagpur has significantly increased.

With the aim of providing free and quality English-medium education to underprivileged students, NMC initiated the school in Habib Nagar in 2009. To meet future needs, under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, a two-story building is being constructed with 22 classrooms. A lift will also be provided for ease of access.

Initially offering classes from Nursery to 8th grade at Habib Nagar, the school was shifted to a newly constructed building in Teka in 2018, where classes now run up to 10th grade. In the academic year 2024–25, the school had an enrollment of 1,398 students.

Support for Competitive Exams

Meritorious students are given free coaching for JEE and NEET through private classes. Many are selected for the “Super 75” initiative, which further enhances the school’s appeal among economically weaker families. Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam are especially focused on the school’s development.

Students from areas such as Teka, Navivasti, Yashodhanagar, Piwli Nadi, Kapil Nagar, and Samtanagar prefer this school for English-medium education. Free admissions from Nursery to Grade 10 reduce the financial burden on parents.



Holistic Development

With help from the Renovative Foundation, students learn concentration techniques, effective study habits, and moral values. Lessons on stress relief have helped improve student behavior and personality development.

The school promotes self-reliance and environmental consciousness by teaching students practical skills such as composting, plant care, and artificial birdhouse creation. Students also excel in sports like football and athletics.

The school was established following demands by former corporator Aslam Khan to provide free English-medium education to poor and needy students.

School Timings

Nursery to Grade 4: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Grade 5 to Grade 10: 12:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Enrollment Numbers

Nursery – 50

Jr. KG – 100

Sr. KG – 100

Grade 1 to 8 – 1009

Grade 9 and 10 – 238

Free Facilities Provided

Free textbooks

Two uniforms, shoes, socks

Nutritional meals (up to Grade 8)

Bicycles for students commuting from far

Free bus passes

Travel allowance for differently-abled students

₹4,000 annual aid for girls

“Super 75” program for meritorious students

Free JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10

Government scholarships from Grade 5

CCTV surveillance

School Highlights

Digital classrooms

STEM lab

Science lab

Midday meal scheme

Automobile Technician course for Grade 9–10

Spacious playground

Kitchen garden

Sports and music classes for all-round development

