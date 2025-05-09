G.M. Banatwala School: A Quality-Oriented Institution by Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Nagpur – The G.M. Banatwala English Medium School, operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the Teka area, consistently produces students who feature in merit lists of the Class 10 board exams. Due to their consistent success, student and parent interest in this school in North Nagpur has significantly increased.
With the aim of providing free and quality English-medium education to underprivileged students, NMC initiated the school in Habib Nagar in 2009. To meet future needs, under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, a two-story building is being constructed with 22 classrooms. A lift will also be provided for ease of access.
Initially offering classes from Nursery to 8th grade at Habib Nagar, the school was shifted to a newly constructed building in Teka in 2018, where classes now run up to 10th grade. In the academic year 2024–25, the school had an enrollment of 1,398 students.
Support for Competitive Exams
Meritorious students are given free coaching for JEE and NEET through private classes. Many are selected for the “Super 75” initiative, which further enhances the school’s appeal among economically weaker families. Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam are especially focused on the school’s development.
Students from areas such as Teka, Navivasti, Yashodhanagar, Piwli Nadi, Kapil Nagar, and Samtanagar prefer this school for English-medium education. Free admissions from Nursery to Grade 10 reduce the financial burden on parents.
Holistic Development
With help from the Renovative Foundation, students learn concentration techniques, effective study habits, and moral values. Lessons on stress relief have helped improve student behavior and personality development.
The school promotes self-reliance and environmental consciousness by teaching students practical skills such as composting, plant care, and artificial birdhouse creation. Students also excel in sports like football and athletics.
The school was established following demands by former corporator Aslam Khan to provide free English-medium education to poor and needy students.
School Timings
Nursery to Grade 4: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Grade 5 to Grade 10: 12:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Enrollment Numbers
Nursery – 50
Jr. KG – 100
Sr. KG – 100
Grade 1 to 8 – 1009
Grade 9 and 10 – 238
Free Facilities Provided
Free textbooks
Two uniforms, shoes, socks
Nutritional meals (up to Grade 8)
Bicycles for students commuting from far
Free bus passes
Travel allowance for differently-abled students
₹4,000 annual aid for girls
“Super 75” program for meritorious students
Free JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10
Government scholarships from Grade 5
CCTV surveillance
School Highlights
Digital classrooms
STEM lab
Science lab
Midday meal scheme
Automobile Technician course for Grade 9–10
Spacious playground
Kitchen garden
Sports and music classes for all-round development