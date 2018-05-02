MG Motor and Tata Power inaugurate first superfast EV charging Station in Nagpur

Public charging station to enable cars such as ZS EV to attain 80% charge in 50 minutes

Nagpur,: MG Motor India and Tata Power Corporation Limited inaugurated the first Superfast Charging EV station in the city. Further strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, the move is part of MG’s recent partnership with Tata Power for deployment of 50 KW DC Superfast Charging Stations across the country.

The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/ CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG’s commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes at the facility. Other charging options with the MG ZS, India’s first pure electric internet SUV – include – free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer’s home/office, extended charging network, a cable to charge anywhere and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem in Nagpur, the partnership aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power said, “Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose – one of which is to ensure we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Nagpur’s first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation.”

MG Motor India has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities – New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with similar expansions to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 200+ Charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.

MG ZS EV starts at an attractive price of INR 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, Nagpur). In less than a year of its launch, MG has rolled-out more than 1,000 ZS EVs from its Halol manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The ZS EV comes with the “eShield”, with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars. Apart from eShield, the company has also entered in to a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com who would be offering a pioneering 3-50 plan. CarDekho.com shall provide guaranteed buyback to ZS EV customers at a residual value of 50% upon completion of three years of ownership.

EV charging Point Nagpur Address.

MG Nagpur

33B 1/4 HINGHNA MIDC, OPP NANGIA SPECIALITY HOSPITAL, HINGHNA, Nagpur, Maharashtra – 440028

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 96 years. MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

About Tata Power

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,742 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain – generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With nearly 2.6GW of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30% of the company’s portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company’s view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, micro grids and home automation & smart meters. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India, namely ‘Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.’ with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; ‘Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.’ with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; ‘Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.’ with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; ‘Maithon Power Ltd.’ with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country’s first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With its 105 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to ‘lighting up lives’ for generations to come.