Metro’s Ajni, Rahate Colony, LAD College stations get CMRS nod

Nagpur: Maha Metro has received certification of Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Ajni Chowk, Rahate Colony, LAD Chowk and Bansi Nagar metro stations of Nagpur Metro making them ready for use of passenger rail services. At present Metro Rail services are still under lockdown but with infrastructure ready it would aid in maximising footfalls.

While Ajni and Rahate Colony are on Wardha Road and are part of North-South corridor, the LAD (Gandhi Nagar Square) and Bansi Nagar (MIDC T-point) stations are on the East-West corridor of Nagpur Metro routes respectively. The four stations were completed despite many difficulties due to countrywide lockdown initiated to prevent spread of COVID-19 as Maha Metro kept pace of work so as to make-up for loss due to closure.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg and his team had inspected Ajni Square and Rahate Colony stations under (Reach 1 – Orange Aqua Line) as well as LAD Chowk at (Reach 3 – Orange Aqua Line) and Bansi Nagar Metro Station and inspected various facilities for passengers in the station area and they expressed satisfaction over the safety and security along with the facilities provided. With the addition of four more stations, now total 16 stations (8 metro stations on Orange Line and 8 metro stations on Aqua Line) are ready for the travellers.

The completion of work on these stations was quite challenging as post lockdown with stoppage at site the workers returned to their native places. Once permission was granted for resumption of work, the workers were ferried through buses but it was not without hiccups. But overcoming all the hurdles the contractor with active support of Maha Metro finished the work within the tasked period enabling maximum returns from the ambitious mass rapid transport project.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha Metro, appreciated the role of workers who made it possible to complete the works at the four stations enabling their commissioning. The CMRS nod for utilisation of the stations for passenger rail services also underscored the team spirit and hard work on part of officials, supervisors in putting public priority ahead even during adverse conditions.





