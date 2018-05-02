C Rly DRM Somesh Kumar holds meeting with orange growers

Nagpur: The Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Somesh Kumar convened a meetting of orange growers and traders and fiscussed with them various issues.

The DRM Somesh Kumar informed the meeting that a Kisan Rail, under the Central Government scheme, has been proposed from Nagpur Division to Adarsh Nagar (Delhi). The Indian Railways is introducing the Kisan Rail train service for the timely transportation of vegetables, fruits, dairy products, etc., to consumers, Somesh Kumar said adding that a VP rake for Bangladesh will be made available soon. The DRM assured the orange growers and traders of all possible help.

The meeting was attended by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Anup Kumar Satpathy, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Ashutosh Shrivastava, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krushnath S Patil and other officials.

Notably, Central Railway has started the orange season on a good note by initiating transport of table fruit ex-Nagpur Railway Station recently. In the first lot, 99 boxes of fruit was loaded in Danapur bound Humsafar Express through the Nagpur Parcel Office. The Commercial Branch aggressive efforts in marketing railway transport facilities has managed to make inroad into agriculture goods loading. So far, road transport was the main stay for reaching countrywide markets ex-city. But since lockdown, Commercial Branch has not looked backward after setting several new records and initiating measures that found favor with traders and commission agents across board.





