    Published On : Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

    MLC Polls : Sena picks Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal

    Nagpur: Amid ongoing political hustle bustle for the ensuing legislative council elections, Shiv Sena has decided to field Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of former minister Satish Chaturvedi, from Yavatmal seat.
    Earlier few prominent names including that of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, surfaced for the seat on behalf of Mahavikas Aghadi. The election is going to be a one-sided affair as the grand alliance of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena enjoys numerical majority over the Bharatiya Janata Party. Election is slated on January 31 while final date of filing nomination is January 14.

    The election will be held by secret ballot. The by-election was necessitated after the election of MLC Tanaji Sawant to the State Legislative Assembly. The post fell vacant from October 24 while his tenure was to expire on December 5, 2022. Sawant had resigned from the MLC post and was a cabinet minister in Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. He won the Assembly election on Shiv Sena ticket with a thumping majority from Usmanabad district and was expecting a cabinet berth. During recently held Zilla Parishad elections, he openly sided with BJP inviting sharp reaction from Sena circles. Sandip Bajoria, NCP leader and close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who had represented this seat, was also interested and had lobbied with Sena leadership.

    Shivaji Sawant, younger brother of Tanaji Sawant is also keen to fight. According to Sena sources, the party has finalised name of Dushyant Chaturvedi, considered close to Sena youth leader and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, looking at his winnability. Official announcement is likely to be made soon. The Election Commission had issued notification for Yavatmal MLC seat on January 7. Last date for filing nominations is January 14 and withdrawal date is January 17. Polling will be held on January 31 between 8 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place on February 4 at Bachat Bhavan and the result will be declared immediately.

    The final list of voters will be published on January 14. Names of newly elected Panchayat Samiti chairpersons who emerged victorious on January 8 elections will be included in the list to replace outgoing members. There are a total 490 eligible voters for this election including 247 male and 243 female voters. The voters are members of Zilla Parishad, Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats. There will be seven polling stations at Yavatmal, Wani, Pandharkawda, Ralegaon, Darwha, Pusad and Umarkhed.

