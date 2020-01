Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has been transferred in a reshuffle of IAS officers in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed Ranjit Singh Deol in her place.

As the MD of MMRC, Bhide oversaw the felling of trees at Aarey Colony in Mumbai for a Metro car shed, which had sparked widespread protests by green activists and common people last year.