Metro is the cheapest mode of transport in city

Nagpur,: Nagpur Metro is the cheapest mode of transport available in the city. Maha Metro had reduced its fare sharply a long time ago. It is now cheaper to travel by Metro instead of your two-wheeler. Metro charges only Rs 10 for travelling over 10 kilometers.

*Citizens can understand how cheap the Metro is by going through the following rates:*

• Sitabuldi to up to Ujjwal Nagar – Rs 5

• Sitabuldi to Airport & beyond – Rs 10

• Sitabuldi to up to Dharampeth College – Rs 5

• Sitabuldi to Subhash Nagar & beyond – Rs 10

For knowing your fare between other stations, you should visit Maha Metro’s website www.mahametro.org

Maha Metro managing director Dr Brijesh Dixit has appealed to citizens to use Maha Card, the common mobility card, in greater numbers. You will not be needed to carry cash with you for buying Metro tickets if you use the card. It is available at Metro stations and can be charged there or online. In case of any confusion, ask the Maha Metro staff present at stations. To encourage citizens to use the card, Maha Metro provides a discount of 10% on every ride.

Maha Metro believes in providing end to end connectivity. It has made available 17 e-rickshaws and 22 e-scooters available at many stations. In addition, city buses link Metro stations with various parts of the city. E-scooters are available at NEERI, CRPF Colony and Lata Mangeshkar Hospital too. More feeder vehicles will become available for citizens in the coming days.