Metro is cheapest and most convenient for Diwali shopping

Nagpur: Nagpurians, especially those living on Wardha and Hingna Roads, should Metro for going out for shopping. All the Diwali special items are available in Sitabuldi market, which is very well connected by Nagpur Metro. Flower market, cloth market and electronic market is located here.

The fare of metro is far lower than other modes of transport. Metro service is available in the city from 6.30 am to 9 pm.

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. People will soon shop around for Diwali special items like rangoli colors, lamps, fancy lanterns, etc. As Covid-19 cases have reduced more and more people will go out for shopping.

•SITABULDI INTERCHANGE:

Those living on Wardha Road and Hingna Road can use this station to do shopping in Sitabuldi. There are several shops on Sitabuldi Main Road and in several malls.

CONGRESS NAGAR:

This station is connected to Ajni railway station. Those boarding trains from Ajni can reach there using the metro and getting down at Congress Nagar station. Those alighting at Ajni should board the metro from Congress Nagar station and go home.

KASTURCHAND PARK:

The station is located very close to the Sadar market. Trains are running between Khapri and Kasturchand Park via Sitabuldi Interchange. Those travelling from Hingna Road direction should change trains at Sitabuldi.

METRO IS THE CHEAPEST

Metro fare ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 20. You can travel from Khapri to Lokmanya Nagar by paying just Rs 20. You can travel from Khapri to Sitabuldi and from Sitabuldi to Lokmanya Nagar by paying just Rs 10. You have to pay another Rs 5 if you want to travel between Sitabuldi to Kasturchand Park.

Sitabuldi to Lokmanya Nagar travel takes just Rs 10 and 22 minutes:* The train stops at Rani Jhansi Square, Institution of Engineers, Shankar Nagar Square, LAD Square, Dharampeth College, Subhash Nagar, Rachna Ring Road Junction, Vasudev Nagar and Bansi Nagar.

• Sitabuldi to Khapri takes just Rs 10 and 22 minutes:* The train stops at Congress Nagar, Rahate Colony, Ajni Square, Chhatrapati Square, Jai Prakash Nagar, Ujjwal Nagar, Airport South, Airport, New Airport and Khapri.

• Sitabuldi to Kasturchand Park takes just Rs 5 and 3 minutes:* The train stops at Zero Mile Freedom Park.