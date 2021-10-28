Gadkari conferred with Doctor of Science degree

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred with honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri. Maharashtra Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari awarded the degree to Gadkari.

The occasion was 35th convocation of the Agriculture University. The NCP President Sharad Pawar was also honoured with degree of Doctor of Science. Other dignitaries present on the occasion include Vice Chancellor Dr Prashantkumar Patil and other prominent personalities. The Union Minister was conferred with the degree for his research on agriculture and aslo works for economic progress of the farmers.

After the function, Gadkari reviewed the progress of national highway projects being undertaken at Ahmednagar and Shirdi. State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Sadashiv Lokhande and others attended the review meeting.