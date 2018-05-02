Metro construction worker killed in MIDC, colleagues booked

Nagpur: MIDC police have booked three Metro construction workers for allegedly killing their 60-year-old colleague here on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Samharu Avadhu Harijan. Cops have booked the accused identified as Dineshkumar Munna Lala (23), Bajrangi Lalchandprasad Gautam (21) and Sushilkumar Deepchand Gautam (19), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 302, 506, 34 of the IPC in this connection.

According to police sources, all the men were working at MIDC Metro site and were living at Flat No. 253, Lokmanya Nagar. On Thursday night, Samharu reportedly asked the accused trio to continue night shift at the metro site. However, an argument broke out between them when the accused trio refused to go for work. During the same, the accused reportedly manhandled Samharu before hurling abuses at him. In the fit of rage, accused Dineshkumar reportedly whipped out a knife from his pocket and attacked Samharu. With severe injures Samharu succumbed on the spot. Leaving him laying in the pool of blood the accused then fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Vikrant Shrikishan Prasad (21), MIDC cops have booked the accused trio on the charges of murder and started the probe.