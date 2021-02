Nagpur: An FIR has been registered against two nurses for criminal negligence on their part in connection with the Bhandara Hospital fire incident which claimed the lives of 10 newborns in January, said Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale.

A case under IPC Sections 304 (2) (causing death by negligence) was registered against Shubhangi Sathvane and Smita Ambildukhe. Further investigation is under progress.