Met office warns of thunderous rain in Nagpur, other parts of Vidarbha on Jan 8

Nagpur: After observing unusual showers during the last few days, another round of unseasonal rainfall is all set to drench some parts of Vidarbha. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, has warned of thunderous rain in Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Wardha on January 8. The Met Department has also forecast isolated light to moderate in all eleven districts of Vidarbha on January 7. There will be no rain in the region on January 5 and 6.

Stating the reason behind unseasonal rain, the Met office said that usually, during winter months, Western Disturbance remains beyond the reach of the region. Hence, it generally remains dry. However, on a few occasions, there are significant developments that bring along winter rain for MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. At present, some weather systems have aligned to result in such unseasonal activities.