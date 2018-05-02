Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jan 4th, 2020

    Azadi slogans echo at NYO’s anti-CAA protest in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A group of around 50 youths belonging to Nagpur Youth Organization (NYO) assembled at Samvidhan Square (RBI Square) on Saturday and staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The group, comprising mostly graduates and students, raised “Azadi” slogans to mark the peaceful protest. Banners displaying ‘Save Constitution, defend humanity’, ‘secularism above all’, ‘give people every right, you claim for yourself’ were seen during the protest.

    The agitators also chanted “Awaz do… hum ek hai”, and sang “Sare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara” and various poems and songs expressing India’s unity in diversity.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Yashas Mahajan, President, NYO, said that this is the first ever protest conducted by the organization. Their motive is to provide a platform to the youth who are willing to express their anguish against the discriminatory Act.

    The event was supported by Lawyers and Civil society members.

    List of the speaker:

    Shalaka Bhandarkar
    Tuba Sanobar
    Adv. Akshay Samarth
    Swaroop Bhartiya
    Sameer Qadri
    Syed Azhar Ali
    Aakash Singh
    Mayur Thakre

    List of organizers

    Yashas Mahajan
    Preeti Sarve
    Tejaswini Kalmegh
    Shalaka Bhandarkar
    Tuba Sanobar
    Swaroop Bhartiya
    Ishaan Sahu
    Dr Avesh Hasan
    Faizan Ahmed Khan
    Sameer Qadri
    Syed Azhar Ali

    Advocates and activists present at the event

    Adv. Asif Rehman
    Adv. Mir Nagman Ali
    Adv. Md. Fazal
    Adv. Rahil Mirza
    Adv. Anwar.
    Milind Deshpande.

