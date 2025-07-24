Meritorious Students Felicitated on CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Birthday by SC Morcha, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: To mark the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Scheduled Caste Morcha of Nagpur Mahanagar organized a grand felicitation ceremony for meritorious students at the Shikshak Sahakari Bank premises. The event aimed to honour students who excelled in various academic fields.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included former MLA Prof. Anil Sohle, Vice-Chairman of the State Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission Dharmapal Meshram, former MLA Dr. Milind Mane, Subhash Pardhi, Rambhau Ambulkar, Dilip Hathiwedh, Bhaiyasaheb Bhigane, Sudhir Jambhulkar, Satish Sirsawan, Rahul Uke, Shankar Meshram, Anant Jagneet, Mohini Ramteke, Himanshu Pardhi, Indrajeet Wasnik, and Mahendra Pradhan, among others.

A large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony, which was conducted with great enthusiasm. Members and volunteers of the SC Morcha, Nagpur Mahanagar, worked hard to ensure the event’s success.