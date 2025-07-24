Maha Metro to Launch Feeder Bus Services from KP Station to Govt Offices in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major step toward improving last-mile connectivity, Maha Metro, in collaboration with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), is planning to introduce dedicated feeder bus services from Kasturchand Park (KP) Metro Station to several key government offices in Civil Lines and Sadar areas of the city.

The proposed feeder route will connect commuters directly to important institutions including:

CAG Office

High Court

Chief Minister’s Office

Divisional Commissioner’s Office

District Court

Samaj Kalyan Office

NMC Civil Lines Office

Reserve Bank of India

Van Bhawan

Government Press

Vidhan Bhawan

GST Offices (Central and State)

This initiative is part of Maha Metro’s broader strategy to boost ridership, reduce road congestion, and promote sustainable urban mobility in Nagpur. Addressing first- and last-mile connectivity has been a key concern, and the new service aims to bridge this gap, especially for daily office-goers.

The plan is currently under review, with stakeholder feedback being collected through Maha Metro’s public outreach program, Metro Samwaad. Recently, a Samwaad session was conducted at the State GST Office in Civil Lines, located about 1.8 km from KP Metro Station. During the event, Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Nagpur Zone) Tejrao Pacharne, along with Joint Commissioners Dr. Sanjay Kandhare and Rajendra Masram, encouraged government employees to use the metro service regularly.

Officials emphasized the need for similar interactions with other departments to ensure the feeder route effectively caters to commuter needs.

This feeder service will not only support government staff in adopting public transport but also benefit citizens visiting these government institutions, offering seamless and convenient transit from metro stations to their final destinations.