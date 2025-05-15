Merchants Urged to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan: Arjundas Ahuja

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the leading organization representing over 1.3 million traders in the Vidarbha region, has strongly condemned the recent cowardly terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed militants in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a strongly worded statement, the chamber denounced the consistent aggression by Pakistan against India, both covert and overt, and highlighted that Turkey and Azerbaijan have been consistent supporters of Pakistan—a stance the chamber firmly opposes.

NVCC President Mr. Arjundas Ahuja urged the Indian government to immediately suspend all import-export and tourism ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan until they cease their support for Pakistan. He noted that India currently imports significant quantities of apples and cashew nuts from these countries, but emphasized that India can easily source these goods from alternative nations if needed.

NVCC Secretary Mr. Sachin Punyani also appealed to Indian traders to halt all trade activities with Turkey and Azerbaijan and called upon citizens to refrain from visiting these countries as tourists. He stated that such measures would severely impact the tourism and trade economies of these nations and would serve as a strong message against their continued support for Pakistan.

This information was shared via an official press release issued by Secretary Mr. Sachin Punyani on behalf of the Chamber.

