Mentally challenged man dies in police van mysteriously while taken to CJM court

Nagpur: A mentally challenged man, who had gone berserk, died mysteriously in a police van while being taken to court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Wednesday, September 18.

As per details, Sakkardara police received information that a mentally challenged man, aged 35-40, was abusing and pelting stones on people at Tajbagh Dargah around 6.40 pm on Tuesday, September 17. Following the information, a team of cops reached the spot and found the man pelting stones and behaving insanely. He was brought to police station but here also the mentally challenged man abused cops and ran towards them threateningly.

Faced with the tricky situation, cops decided to take the man to Government Medical College and Hospital for check-up before admitting him to Mental Hospital. As per GMCH doctor’s report, cops took the man to Mental Hospital but doctors there asked cops to first produce him in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) for further course of action. Subsequently, cops brought the man to Sakkardara Police Station again. But the man continued his aggressive behaviour. However, after sometime he calmed down and slept.

On the next day, Wednesday, September 18, cops took the mentally challenged man to the court of CJM but the man continued abusing and shouting in police van also. Seeing the condition of the man, cops sent relevant papers to the court and kept the man in police van as it was lunch time. The man fell asleep in the van.

However, after sometime, when cops tried to wake him up, there was no movement. Taken aback by the development, cops took the man to Mayo Hospital around 4.35 pm but doctors pronounced the man brought dead. Whether the body of the man was sent for post-mortem could not be ascertained immediately.

Sakkardara Second Police Inspector Chandrakant Yadav, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth investigation to ascertain exact cause of death of the mentally challenged man in police van.