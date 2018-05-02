Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Sep 19th, 2019

Lt Col MP Deshpande felicitated by Collector Mudgal

Nagpur: Lt Col MP Deshpande (Retd) was felicitated by Nagpur Collector and District Magistrate Ashwin Mudgal for his contribution towards motivating and guiding the youth to join the armed forces of the country. The felicitation function was organised during the recently held ex-servicemen’s rally in city.

Since 2007, Lt Col MP Deshpande of ‘The Forces Foundation’ assisted by his wife Sphurti Deshpande is committed to train the armed forces aspirants and more than 250 candidates groomed by them have cleared various entrance exams and SSB interviews for various military academies.

During the rally held on September 16, 2019, Mudgal shared his memorable experiences while undergoing attachment training with the Army formations in Arunachal Pradesh and lauded the contributions of ex-servicemen towards the betterment of society.

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Kalamna cops nab two accused, detain juvenile boy in landlord murder case
Kalamna cops nab two accused, detain juvenile boy in landlord murder case
Maharashtra News
यामिनी बंडू देवकर महिला शहर अध्यक्षपदी निवड
यामिनी बंडू देवकर महिला शहर अध्यक्षपदी निवड
पाणी साठा वाढल्याने तोतलाडोह- पेच ओवरफ्लो.
पाणी साठा वाढल्याने तोतलाडोह- पेच ओवरफ्लो.
Hindi News
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
144 सीटें नहीं मिलीं तो विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा से गठबंधन नहीं होगा: शिवसेना नेता संजय राऊत
144 सीटें नहीं मिलीं तो विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा से गठबंधन नहीं होगा: शिवसेना नेता संजय राऊत
Trending News
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Voting Through Ballot Papers Not Possible: CEC Sunil Arora on Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Voting Through Ballot Papers Not Possible: CEC Sunil Arora on Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Featured News
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
Trending In Nagpur
NMC starts Aapli Bus service to AIIMS from Sitabuldi, Defence, Wadi
NMC starts Aapli Bus service to AIIMS from Sitabuldi, Defence, Wadi
NMC to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet
NMC to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet
Tricksters cheat 14 persons in Kalamna, siphon Rs 2.15 lakh
Tricksters cheat 14 persons in Kalamna, siphon Rs 2.15 lakh
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
Youth booked for molesting, extorting money from 19-year-old girl in Jaripatka
Youth booked for molesting, extorting money from 19-year-old girl in Jaripatka
Shocking: NMC’s Record Department functioning from tin shed!
Shocking: NMC’s Record Department functioning from tin shed!
144 सीटें नहीं मिलीं तो विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा से गठबंधन नहीं होगा: शिवसेना नेता संजय राऊत
144 सीटें नहीं मिलीं तो विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा से गठबंधन नहीं होगा: शिवसेना नेता संजय राऊत
7-year-old boy, school-bound minor girl go missing in city
7-year-old boy, school-bound minor girl go missing in city
Lt Col MP Deshpande felicitated by Collector Mudgal
Lt Col MP Deshpande felicitated by Collector Mudgal
Mentally challenged man dies in police van mysteriously while taken to CJM court
Mentally challenged man dies in police van mysteriously while taken to CJM court
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145