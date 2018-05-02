Lt Col MP Deshpande felicitated by Collector Mudgal

Nagpur: Lt Col MP Deshpande (Retd) was felicitated by Nagpur Collector and District Magistrate Ashwin Mudgal for his contribution towards motivating and guiding the youth to join the armed forces of the country. The felicitation function was organised during the recently held ex-servicemen’s rally in city.

Since 2007, Lt Col MP Deshpande of ‘The Forces Foundation’ assisted by his wife Sphurti Deshpande is committed to train the armed forces aspirants and more than 250 candidates groomed by them have cleared various entrance exams and SSB interviews for various military academies.

During the rally held on September 16, 2019, Mudgal shared his memorable experiences while undergoing attachment training with the Army formations in Arunachal Pradesh and lauded the contributions of ex-servicemen towards the betterment of society.