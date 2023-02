Nagpur: The members of Indian cricket squad for the First Test against Australia, arrived in Nagpur by a flight. The first Test of the four-match series of Border Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to be played between India and Australia from February 9-13, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

The sale of tickets to the general public for the first Test commenced online through bookmyshow.com. from February 1.

