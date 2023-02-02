Air in Nagpur was polluted for entire January: CPCB data

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp rise in pollution levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the data for the month of January which says Nagpur’s air was polluted on all 31 days of the month. Only two of these days the clean air was satisfactory.

Due to this, the increase in pollution in the winter which is considered healthy is very dangerous for health. Doctors say that there has been an increase in respiratory diseases, skin, eye, allergy and other diseases in most hospitals in Nagpur. The Second Capital, which is known as ‘Green City’, except for Diwali, the air in the city is not polluted in winter. However, the identity of green city is fading fast. All the three winter months an increase in pollution index and a decrease in clean air days.

In November, 28 days out 30 days were polluted and 30 days out of 31 days in December showed poor air quality. Now, even in January 2023, 31 days out of 31 days revealed bad weather.

Quality Index (AQI)

0 – 50 – Good

51-100 — Moderately polluted

101-200 — Polluted

201-300 — Highly polluted

301-400 — Dangerous

What are the health effects?

0 to 50 — Good for health

51 to 100 — Irritating to respiratory patients

101 to 200 – Dangerous for asthma, respiratory and heart diseases

201 to 300 — Dangerous for all

