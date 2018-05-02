Mega Vaccination Drive: Joint Project undertaken by Wockhardt Hospital and Rotary ELITE

Nagpur : Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur ELITE successfully conducted a Mega Vaccination Drive on Sunday 4th July 2021 with an aim to inoculate five thousand beneficiaries.

This Mega drive was organized focusing on covering a large number of people in a single day to ramp up the scale of vaccination and to increase population which has received at least first dose of the jab before the forecasted third wave hits.

The mega drive was inaugurated by Hon’ble Mayor Shri. Dayashankarji Tiwari and Shri. Sunil Hiramwar-Chairman Dharampeth Zone, Shrimati. Pragati Patil, Corporator, Shri Ajay Patil, President Maharashtra Rashtra Bhasha Sabha

Hon’ble Mayor appreciated and gave his best wishes for organizing such a large scale drive. He appreciated and praised the team of Doctors, the Volunteers of Wockhardt Hospital and Rotary Club of Nagpur ELITE for their sincere efforts.

More over he highlighted the ambitious initiatives that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation will undertake on account of India’s 75 years of Independence which included 75 hospitals in the name of soldiers with their life stories to highlight the idea of present day heroes, fully paid scholarship to 75 top students from NMC Schools selected on the basis of competitive examination along with an IQ assessment. These students will then be “sent” to pursue higher studies in the field like IIT-JEE, Navy and Medical inspired by Anand Kumar’s idea of Super 30 in Bihar.He also added that NMC will be making 75 gardens and oxygen parks across the city for fresh oxygen replenishment.

The event was jointly organized by Wockhardt team guided by Mr. Abhinandan Dastenavar, Center Head, Wockhardt Hospital and Dr. Anuja Nannaware, Vaccine Incharge, Dr. Rakesh Shah in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur ELITE team – Rtn Shubhankar Patil- President, Rtn Akshit Khosla- Vice President, Rtn Karan Jotwani- Hon. Secretary, Rtn. Sarthak Gugnani- Treasurer, Rtn. Bharat Gurnani, Rtn. Kashish Wani, Rtn. Anmol Sahni, Rtn. Rohan Sahni, Rtn. Shrey Gupta, Rtn. Naman Ladha.