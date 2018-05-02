Mega Festive Sale – Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale

Tick tock! tick tock! The time is running and the Great Indian Festival Sale for 2019 is on its verge of opening. How prepared are you for this Mega Festival Sale? Well, large brands like Flipkart and Amazon are well prepared to give you crazy deals and offers in this year’s Mega Festive Sale.

The doors for Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale are opening on 29th September and fold up by 4th October. If you are tired of that old smartphone, Television set, home appliances, laptops, and other electronics, you have a chance to change them without breaking a bank.

There are assured gifts for every shopper who will decide to be part of this mega festival. They will be unveiling exciting surprises in the mystery box all for you. Amazon, one of the giant retail platform fro online shoppers will be part of this year’s Great Indian Festival Sale and side by side will be the Walmart’s great retailer, Flipkart. Of course, these two have enough offers for you.

But do you know there will be some special treatments for certain shoppers? Well, both Amazon and Flipkart will be treating their special customers in an appealing way during the sale. Perhaps it will be their early Diwali offer. Look at some of them:

Special Treats

If you are using Debit and credit cards from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to do your shopping, you will enjoy a 10% discount on every item that you will buy. This is when shopping with Flipkart. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you have a reason to celebrate because you will be given access to the electronics, appliances, mobiles, and every other item in this festival some few hours before the masses invade the market. What should that tell you? You have enough time to make great choices even before the competition for each hits up the market. You will access the items on September 28th from 8 PM. If you choose to shop with Amazon, you will still have a smile during your shopping. Since they are in collaboration with the State Bank of India, they have promised to offer a 10% discount to every person who will shop with the credit and debit cards of State Bank of India. As if that is not enough, Amazon promises to open doors for its Prime Subscribers from 12 PM on 28th September. That means you will have over 12 hours of shopping and getting the best gadgets before the festival is opened from midnight. Both Flipkart and Amazon have also prepared great deals and discounts for every shopper from 29th September down to the 4th of October. Most deals will be revolving around smartphones, TVs and home appliances from some of the major brands in the world like Lenovo, Samsung, and OnePlus among others. Some of the smartphones to look out for are Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, iPhone, and Realme among others. This year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also present some bundled offers in form of Pay cashback, no-cost EMI, exchange offers and free screen replacement among others. Finally, you will definitely like the flash sales which at least Flipkart has leaked the secret. Some of the Crazy Deals that Flipkart has promised will be in diverse hours of the day. That’s why you should be careful not to miss these hours. The Crazy Deals of Flipkart will be at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM every day.

One thing that you should be having in mind is that there will a lot of counterfeit products from counterfeit and virtual companies that will claim that they are part of Amazon or Flipkart. So how do you evade these scammers?

How to Avoid Scammers in this Festive Sale

Use only official websites to buy your products – If you are doing online shopping for the first don’t be manipulated by great adverts on the internet else you will fall into the net of phishing scams.

Always pick the right seller – in this year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the only sellers we know that you should fix your eyes on are just Amazon and Flipkart.

Don’t hesitate to ask for support from Amazon or Flipkart customer cares in case you don’t understand something

Check the item you are buying – ensure you don’t buy a counterfeit product

Use your money wisely, avoid impulse buying. Infact in case you want find out the best money saver deals, you can check this list by CouponzGuru for the best offers at Amazon.

Now you at least you know what to expect in 2019 Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale.