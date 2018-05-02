Mega Digital Event “Techkshetra 2020 ” in city from Oct 9 to 11

Nagpur: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur in association with MESA (Mechanical Engineering Students Association) is organising a Mega Digital Event named as “Techkshetra 2020 “. The event is being organised from October 9 to 11. Entry to the event is totally free.

During the 30-day programme, several other events such as ‘CAD Wars,’ ‘Kurukshetra,’ ‘Yoga/Fitness,’ ‘Art Maniax,’ ‘Minute to Win,’ ‘Style Icon,’ ‘Brainista,’ and ‘Innovica’ will be conducted. Exciting prizes will be given to the winners. E-Certificate will be presented to all the participants.

MESA siad that due to the widespread Covid-19 virus pandemic situation, many students around the globe are facing mental health issues, lack of interest, depression etc. To overcome such dilemma Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering has organised the Mega Digital Event. Basically this competition is first of its kind in Vidarbha. No such event has been organised around Maharashtra or Vidarbha in the past.





