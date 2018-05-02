Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 9th, 2020

    Mega Digital Event “Techkshetra 2020 ” in city from Oct 9 to 11

    Nagpur: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur in association with MESA (Mechanical Engineering Students Association) is organising a Mega Digital Event named as “Techkshetra 2020 “. The event is being organised from October 9 to 11. Entry to the event is totally free.

    During the 30-day programme, several other events such as ‘CAD Wars,’ ‘Kurukshetra,’ ‘Yoga/Fitness,’ ‘Art Maniax,’ ‘Minute to Win,’ ‘Style Icon,’ ‘Brainista,’ and ‘Innovica’ will be conducted. Exciting prizes will be given to the winners. E-Certificate will be presented to all the participants.

    MESA siad that due to the widespread Covid-19 virus pandemic situation, many students around the globe are facing mental health issues, lack of interest, depression etc. To overcome such dilemma Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering has organised the Mega Digital Event. Basically this competition is first of its kind in Vidarbha. No such event has been organised around Maharashtra or Vidarbha in the past.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Mega Digital Event “Techkshetra 2020 ” in city from Oct 9 to 11
    Mega Digital Event “Techkshetra 2020 ” in city from Oct 9 to 11
    4 मंत्री के गृहक्षेत्र में धड़ल्ले से शुरू अवैध रेती उत्खनन
    4 मंत्री के गृहक्षेत्र में धड़ल्ले से शुरू अवैध रेती उत्खनन
    Don’t neglect mental ailments
    Don’t neglect mental ailments
    मानसिक परेशानी को नजरअंदाज न करे
    मानसिक परेशानी को नजरअंदाज न करे
    Fadnavis writes to CM, seeks action against Lakadganj police for manhandling lady lawyer
    Fadnavis writes to CM, seeks action against Lakadganj police for manhandling lady lawyer
    Gondwana Club President Daga quits post amid controversy
    Gondwana Club President Daga quits post amid controversy
    Trains on Nagpur-Pune route start from next week
    Trains on Nagpur-Pune route start from next week
    RTMNU’s online exam turns out to be nightmare for students on Day-1
    RTMNU’s online exam turns out to be nightmare for students on Day-1
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in filmy style chase in Tehsil
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in filmy style chase in Tehsil
    हाथरसच्या ‘त्या’ नराधामांना फाशी द्या – जयदीप कवाडे
    हाथरसच्या ‘त्या’ नराधामांना फाशी द्या – जयदीप कवाडे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145