Farheen Rana Takes Over As Area Chairperson of Ladies Circle India Area 3



The role of Women in philanthropy is rising in many ways in India. Women are also taking the lead in building donor networks and donor- advised fund. Circler Dr. Farheen Rana, is one such women who is driven towards making a difference in the society. She is part of an organization , Ladies Circle India , a non profit organization working towards educating the underprivileged and uplifting the lives of destitute women.

After leading the Nagpur team, NLC 50 in the year 18-19, and serving the community with meaningful projects and raising funds through events, she went up to become the Area Secretary Treasurer of Area 3 in the year 19-20. She believes that everyone of us has something to give, whoever we are, whatever place we are in. And its her talent, her motivation, her dedication and devotion that has led her to become the very first Area Chairperson from Nagpur.

She adorned the jewel of Area Chairperson for the year 2020-21 on 18 september 2020. Cr.Dr.Farheen Rana is a practicing physiotherapist in Nagpur.Helping people is something that gives her a sense of satisfaction. Circling resonates with this thought and motivates her to give back to the society.

Being part of Nagpur Ladies Circle 50, she had been actively invlolved with the energetic bunch of her team members transforming lives little by little.

As an Area Chairperson of Area 3 of Ladies Circle India, she dreams to make a bigger impact on the society by motivating and encouraging the other circles of Raipur, Bilaspur, Nashik, Mumbai and Pune to leave their comfort zones and catch their dreams.

She launched her theme, “Dreamcatchers”. Joining her on the area headboard were Immediate Past Area Chairperson, Cr.Archana Mundhra and Area Vice Chairperson Cr.Nishreen Kachwalla from Pune Midtown Ladies Circle 53 and Area Secretary Treasurer Cr.Neha Dhariwal, Raipur Ladies Circle 90.

Together they aim to join the circlers in common convicton of doing their bit for the betterment of the society.





