Medicinal Garden inaugurated on eve of rahul gandhi’s birthday by Nana Patole

Nagpur – The Medicinal Garden was inaugurated in College campus at LonarabyCentral India Group of Institutions functioning under the ageis of MehmudaShikshan and MahilaGramin Vikas Bahuuddheshiya Sanstha. Shri. Nana Patole (MLA, MPCC President) was the Chief Guest of the function and Shri. Abhijit Wanjari (MLC, Nagpur), Dr. AneesAhmed(ex. Cabinet Minister), Shri Pyare Khan( Covid Oxygen Man), TanjiWanve (opp leader, NMC),Shri. Atul Kotecha (Secretary Maharashtra Congress Committee), Shri Umakant Agnihotri, Dr. Aziz Khan, MsKunda Raut, Shri Atul Londhe, Shri Israil Seth, Shri AvinashDorsatwar, Shri Mohan Tikle,ShriJulphekar Bhutto, Smt. Ayesha Ansari, Dr. Owais Hasan, Shri Milind Totre,Dr S.M. Rajan, Shri Tusahrwere present.

Away from the humdrum of the city life, the Central India Pharmacy College is located in Lonara Campus which provides a tranquil surrounding with lush granary offering an aesthetically pleasing and serene atmosphere on one hand and academically stimulating environment on the other.

The Medicinal Garden situated in the proximity of the college has the collection of about 300 kinds of rare herbal plants and trees including Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Binka, Basaka, Ashoka, Ram Tulsi, Aloevera, Dellim, Akkarkara, Jaswant, Birgundi, Ghenda, Pitonia, Dellia andothers.

Shri. Nana Patole, in his inaugural address stated that there are many things hidden in nature which the common man is unaware of many big companies are very keen today to enter into this herbal domain which necessitates the need for protecting such medicinal plants and trees.

Shri.Abhijit Wanjaristressed the importance of the products of nature in our life. Dr.Anees Ahmed, in his speech, exhorted the students to plant atleast one seed and take care of it to maintain adequate green cover in the country.

In this program, all the Principal, Faculty and students were prominently present.

The program was conducted by Dr. Abdul Ahad and vote of thanks was proposed by Rahila Siddiqui.